Maynooth University Receives €1.6M For Springboard & Human Capital Initiative Courses.

Maynooth University has been allocated €1.6 million for Springboard & Human Capital Initiative courses.

These monies will provide 275 postgraduate places for the coming academic year.

They are in four courses encompassing software development, data analytics and design innovation.

The initiative ensures that students who are unemployed or are returning to the workforce will not have to pay fees, while participants who are ineligible for free places, will pay only 10% of the course fee.

Under the Springboard+ 2020 funding, 80 places will be available across two courses:

Higher Diploma Science (Software Development)

Higher Diploma in Data Analytics

Under the HCI Pillar One funding scheme, two new Maynooth University courses have received funding for 65 places each year for a period of three years:

Higher Diploma in Human-Computer Interaction Design and User Experience

Postgraduate Diploma Design Innovation for Workplace