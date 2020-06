The Green Party is about to begin counting ballots in the vote on whether or not to enter government.

Fianna Fáil's count has been ongoing since this morning while Fine Gael's is also due to begin shortly.

The results from all three ballots are likely to be known this evening around 6 or 7pm.

Green Party TD Roderic O'Gorman has said he believes his party will back the programme for government:

