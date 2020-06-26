Patricia O'Connor's Husband, Gus, Jailed For 18 Months.

Patricia O’Connor’s husband Gus has been jailed for 18 months for impeding the apprehension or prosecution of her killer Kieran Greene by reporting his wife as a missing person at a time when he knew she was already dead.

Her grand-daughter Stephanie has been jailed for one and a half years for leaving the house disguised as her grandmother to give the false impression that she was still alive at a time when she knew she was dead.

Keith Johnston has been jailed for three years for assisting Patricia O’Connor’s killer Kieran Greene in the purchase of various tools, like hacksaws and axes, used to dismember the 61 year old and dispose of her body parts in the Wicklow mountains.

File image: RollingNews