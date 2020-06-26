Listen Live Logo

HSE Publishes Data Protection Impact Assessment Of Its Covid 19 Tracker App.

06/26/2020 - 13:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Data Protection Impact Assessment on the HSE's Covid Tracker App has been published.

The Health Service Executive is releasing key documents, including the source code, in relation to the App.

It's due to be launched next week and will record if a user is in close contact with another user, by exchanging anonymous codes held on the users' phones.

Today's move is part of an ongoing commitment to openness and transparency in the development of the App, according to the HSE.

 

