There was an increase in the number of Covid 19 related crimes over the three weeks to June 20th.

An additional 249 incidents were recorded - that's up 13 per cent on the period up to the end of May.

That brought the total number to 2,127.

Spit hoods were deployed 4 times last week, bringing to 80 the total number of times they have been used.

The figures were contained in the latest report by the Policing Authority on the performance of gardai during the pandemic.