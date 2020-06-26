Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Fine Gael Members Approve The Programme For Govt.

: 06/26/2020 - 16:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leinster_house_rollingnews.jpg

Fine Gael members have approved going into government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Overall it was 80 per cent in favour with 20 per cent voting against the programme for government.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

newstalk1624953.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image; Leinster House/RollingNews

