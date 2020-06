Kildare County Council is being called on to reform its rural planning objectives.

It is also being urged to take account of the "substantial additional population allocation proposed through the Metropolitan Area Strategic Plan,"

Fianna Fáil Cllr., Rob Power, wants KCC to "commence a full review of the County Development Plan immediately."

That's instead of committing to a second variation of the CDP.

His motion will be debated before Monday's meeting of the council.

Stock image: Pixabay