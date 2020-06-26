Tourism Recovery Taskforce Wants 14 Day Quarantine Rule To Be Scrapped.

The Tourism Recovery Taskforce is calling for the 14-day quarantine rule to be scrapped for international travel.

The group, which was set up by Tourism Minister Shane Ross, says it should be replaced by testing and tracing measures.

The taskforce also claims thousands of jobs will be lost permanently if urgent action's not taken to help the tourism sector.

It's calling for the Wage Subsidy Scheme to be extended and for reductions in VAT.

The taskforce also says commercial rates should be waived for the rest of the year.

File image: RollingNews