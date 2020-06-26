Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Tourism Recovery Taskforce Wants 14 Day Quarantine Rule To Be Scrapped.

: 06/26/2020 - 16:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_airport_sign_rollingnews.jpg

The Tourism Recovery Taskforce is calling for the 14-day quarantine rule to be scrapped for international travel.

The group, which was set up by Tourism Minister Shane Ross, says it should be replaced by testing and tracing measures.

The taskforce also claims thousands of jobs will be lost permanently if urgent action's not taken to help the tourism sector.

It's calling for the Wage Subsidy Scheme to be extended and for reductions in VAT.

The taskforce also says commercial rates should be waived for the rest of the year.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!