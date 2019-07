Dublin Bus was paid almost six hundred thousand euro to run free transport for the Papal visit last August.

Profits tripled at the state-owned bus company last year, according to the Irish Times.

It had revenues of 263.3 million and a surplus of 3.7 million euro.

The number of passenger journeys also rose by 4.1 million to a total of 143 and a half million.

File image: Pope Francis at Aras an Uachtaráin/RollingNews