Wicklow Man Jailed In The US For His Role In Operating Silk Road Website.

An Irish man who was extradited to the US has been sentenced to over 6 years in Prison for his role in operating the Silk Road website.

31 year old Gary Davis from Kilpedder in Wicklow had pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy in October last year.

Silk Road was an online black market for illegal drugs and other goods.

During its operation from 2011 to 2013, the website was used by thousands of drug dealers and other unlawful vendors to distribute over 200 million dollars worth of illegal drugs.

Gary Davis who went buy the alias 'Libertas' served as a forum moderator and site administrator for the website and was paid a weekly salary.

Mr Davis was arrested in Ireland in January 2014 and later extradited to the United States.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute narcotics the following October.

In Manhattan Federal Court yesterday, he was sentenced to 78 months in prison, which is 6 and a half years.

He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and fined $25,000.

