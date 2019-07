The death penalty's being reinstated for federal inmates in the United States - 16 years after the last execution.

Five convicted murderers on death row will be given a lethal injection this December and January next year.

A total of 62 federal prisoners face death sentences -- including mass-murderer Dylann Roof, and Boston Marathon bomber Dzhojkhar Tsarnaev.

Although capital punishment is legal in 30 US states, executions on the federal level are rare.