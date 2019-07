2,327 new addresses were noted in Kildare in the year to the end of June.

A new report from GeoDirectory, Ireland's address database, shows the Kildare figure is just under 10% of the total of new builds in the state in that year.

1,791 commencement notices for residential construction in Kildare were also noted in that period

Dara Keogh, CEO of GeoDirectory, says the report highlight, howerver, the nationwide the urban-rural divide when it comes to the spread of developments across the country: