The Taoiseach says the government's plan to transition from peat to biomass is in jeopardy.

An Bord Pleanála refused the ESB planning permission to convert its power-plant at Shannonbridge, Co Offaly, from peat-burning to biomass.

More than 300 jobs at ESB and Newbridge headquartered Bord na Mona are at risk as a result.

The state intends ending peat-burning at power-stations, but Leo Varadkar says this week's planning decision is a blow to its plans.

File image: RollingNews