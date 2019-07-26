Listen: Medical Card Of Terminally Ill Man Removed Because Of Means Testing.

A county Clare man who's fighting terminal cancer says his medical card was taken off him after he was subjected to a rigourous means test.

John Wall's medical card has been cancelled on two occasions since he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostrate cancer 2 years ago.

Mr. Wall was Clem Ryan's guest on Kildare Today, and the interview, in full, is available here.

In the past, anyone diagnosed with a terminal illness was granted a medical card after 24 hours and this was reviewed after six months.

The review was extended to 18 months following a campaign by patient groups,

But the 48 year old says there's no accountability or transparency: