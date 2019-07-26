Friday Night Rhythm

Order Compelling Facebook & Twitter To Removal Material Identifiying Ana Kriegel's Killers Extended.

: 07/26/2019 - 15:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
anastasia_kriegal_3.jpg

A court order compelling Facebook and Twitter to take down any material which identifies Ana Kriegel's killers has been extended until November.

The injunction was put in place amid concerns that photos of the two boys convicted of the Kildare girl's murder were being circulated online.

The 14-year-olds, known as BOY A and BOY B, were found guilty of murdering the Kildare schoolgirl at a derelict farmhouse in Dublin last year.

Their identities are protected by law and through an order made by the trial judge.

The Central Criminal Court today heard that both social media platforms had been "wholeheartedly co-operating" with the order.

