An Irish Man Has Been Killed In A Collision In Australia.

: 07/26/2019 - 15:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
australia_2.jpg

An Irish man has been killed following a road crash in Australia.

Seamus Walsh died after his truck hit another in New South Wales last night.

The 38 year old is originally from Ballyhale in Co. Kilkenny, but had been living in Australia for a number of years.
 

