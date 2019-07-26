Friday Night Rhythm

Listen: 14,000 New Homes Built In Ireland In The Last Year.

07/26/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There were more than 14,000 new homes built in Ireland over the past 12 months.

It's 52.5 percent increase on the previous year according to GeoDirectory, Ireland's address database.

The majority were in the major urban areas of Dublin, Cork and Galway as well as the commuter belt counties of Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.

Over the 12 months to April the average house price nationally was 290,000 euro.

GeoDirectory's Dara Keogh says it's a number that's beginning to stabilise after increases in recent year, but there are exceptions:

