Coveney: Govt. Will Continue Intensive No Deal Brexit Preparations.

: 07/26/2019 - 17:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Tanaiste says the government will continue with its intense efforts to ensure Ireland is ready for a no-deal Brexit.

Simon Coveney's comments come after the new British Prime Minister yesterday committed to leaving the European Union on October 31st "whatever the circumstances".

Boris Johnson said the backstop must be taken out of the withdrawal agreement - a demand described by the EU's chief Brexit negotiator as unacceptable.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney says Johnson's comments underline the need for Ireland to be prepared for a crash out Brexit:
 

