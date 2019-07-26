Friday Night Rhythm

Twitter Reports Better Than Forecast Q2 Profits.

: 07/26/2019 - 17:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Twitter's reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue.

The success is being put down to design changes and attracting more users and advertisers.

The social media platform's recovered after millions of spam and fake accounts were deleted in 2018.

Shares rose 10 percent on the news.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!