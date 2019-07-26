Friday Night Rhythm

Paul McGrath's Son Has Been Found.

: 07/26/2019 - 17:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The son of Former Republic of Ireland footballer Paul McGrath has been found. 

Also named Paul, his Dad used social media last night to ask people for their help in tracing him. 

This afternoon Paul senior posted a message thanking the public and Police for their efforts in finding his son. 

