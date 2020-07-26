Update: Operation Tara - 7 Arrests, Drugs and Cash Seized, Wexford

Gardaí in Wexford have arrested seven (7) people and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and cash during a number of searches in North Wexford today.

Uniformed Gardaí attached to the Wexford Division were assisted by members from the Regional Support Unit, District Detective Unit and Cork Division Dog Unit during the operation which commenced in the early hours of this morning, Saturday 25th July 2020.

At approximately 2am, Gardaí intercepted a van and conducted a search of the vehicle. Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €17,500 was seized. A short distance away, a second package containing approximately €17,500 worth of cocaine was seized after Gardaí pursued a second vehicle.

A number of follow-up searches were conducted under warrant throughout the day in Enniscorthy and Gorey. During these searches, approximately €15,000 in cash was seized.

The seven people (five men and two women) arrested during the course of the operation were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 in Garda Stations across Wexford and Wicklow.

Update: Those arrested yesterday in connection with these searches have since been released. Files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.