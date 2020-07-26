Listen Live Logo

3 More Covid-19 Cases in County Kildare

: 07/26/2020 - 09:00
Author: Thomas Maher
Three more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Co Kildare, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,532.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed yesterday evening (Saturday) that one person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

According to CSO figures released at the weekend, 139 people have died in county Kildare due to Covid-19. (Monday morning's Kildare Today programme 9am-11am will have detailed analysis of the research)

As of midnight Friday 24th July, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

