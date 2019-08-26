K Drive

Salesian College, Celbridge Seeking Permission For New ASD Unit.

: 08/26/2019 - 15:08
Author: Róisin Power
Salesian College in Celbridge has applied for planning permission for a new Autism Spectrum Disorder unit.

They propose to build it onto the back of existing school buildings.

It would include classrooms, activity rooms, sensory and calm rooms, consultation and meeting rooms, and an office along with othre amenities.

Along with the unit would be works on an outdoor play area and set-down area.

Submissions or observations on the application are open until September 17th.

A decision by Kildare County Council is expected by 8th October.

