No Evidence Waiting Lists Would Improve By Banning Private Patients Says IMO.

The Irish Medical Organisation says there is no evidence that capacity or waiting lists will improve by banning private patients from public hospitals.

A government commissioned report says that keeping public hospitals strictly for its patients could cost the state 6.5 billion euro and take 10 years to put in place.

Legislation, changes to contracts and restoration of pay are among the 8 recommendations to implement the new system.

The IMO says the difficulty in recruitment and the need to increase hospital capacity have to be addressed.

