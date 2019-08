32 women from around the world are preparing for the 60th annual Rose of Tralee competition.

18 Roses will take to the stage tonight for the first televised show, with 14 more showcasing their talents tomorrow.

Kildare Rose Emma Fogarty will be part of the first night.

This year's show also marks Daithi Ó Sé's tenth year as the host.

Image: The Roses at Castletown House, Rolling News.