Consumers are being warned they'll face immediate changes when buying goods online from the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit in October.

Increased VAT and import tariffs, along with changes to consumer rights, will come into effect for all products purchased from UK retailers if Britain crashes out of the EU.

An Post, which processes 14 million packages from the UK every year, says it's been planning for Brexit for the past two years and is in daily contact with Customs and the Royal Mail.