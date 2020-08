A man has died following a crash on the M1 at Balbriggan in Dublin.

The car he was driving collided with another car near Junction 6 heading northbound, at around half 5 this morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed and forensic collision investigators have been called in.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Gardaí.