A meat processing plant in Co. Tipperary has been linked to 38 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

ABP in Cahir says 22 positive tests have been identified after 460 of its workers were tested.

The processor has also confirmed an additional 16 cases following the testing of their close contacts

ABP says its facility continues to operate at a limited capacity and that it's working closely with both the HSE and HSA on the matter.

