K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: EU Commission President Is Committed To Making A Comprehensive Decision On Phil Hogan's Future.

: 08/26/2020 - 12:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ursula_von_der_leyen_1_via_wikipedia.jpg

The EU Commission President is committed to making a comprehensive and fair decision on Phil Hogan's future, according to a spokesperson.

Ursula von der Leyen has spoken further with the embattled Commissioner after he issued her with a report on his movements in Ireland, including four visits to Kildare in a 22 day period.

He's come under continued criticism in the wake of the Golfgate scandal.

EC Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant says Phil Hogan's report is being carefully analysed.

wed12dana.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image: Ursula von der Leyen/Wikipedia

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!