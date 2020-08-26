Listen: EU Commission President Is Committed To Making A Comprehensive Decision On Phil Hogan's Future.

The EU Commission President is committed to making a comprehensive and fair decision on Phil Hogan's future, according to a spokesperson.

Ursula von der Leyen has spoken further with the embattled Commissioner after he issued her with a report on his movements in Ireland, including four visits to Kildare in a 22 day period.

He's come under continued criticism in the wake of the Golfgate scandal.

EC Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant says Phil Hogan's report is being carefully analysed.

File image: Ursula von der Leyen/Wikipedia