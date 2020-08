Over 70 percent of people believe someone who contracts Covid-19 has been reckless or careless in following public health advice.

That's according to a new survey from the ESRI which says that fear of being blamed may be a barrier to arranging a test quickly.

It also found that almost half of people don't know that calling their GP to discuss Covid-19 symptoms is free.

Dr Shane Timmins from the ESRI says there are many misconceptions about getting a test: