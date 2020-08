Kildare's Coroner has described April as the darkest month of his career.

Prof. Denis Cusack as released a report detailing excess deaths in nursing homes and residential care settings in the county, between January and June.

A 527% increase in deaths was reported in Kildare nursing homes and residential care settings in April

Prof. Denis Cusack has been speaking to Kildare Today

The interview, in full:

Stock image: Pexels