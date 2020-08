The Acting Chief Medical Officer says if the coronavirus restrictions in Kildare can be lifted earlier than planned, they will be.

The county's local lockdown isn't due to expire until Sunday the 6th of September.

The Covid-19 Response Committee has heard that the situation in Kildare has improved in recent days, with 5 cases confirmed in the county yesterday.

Dr Ronan Glynn says NPHET wants Kildare to be realigned with the rest of the country.

File image: Dr. Ronan Glynn/RollingNews