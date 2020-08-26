K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

The Tellus Survey Is Returning To Kildare.

: 08/26/2020 - 15:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
tellus.png

Tellus Survey is returning to Co. Kildare.

The low-flying survey aircraft is due to commence its next surveying phase across Counties Laois, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford, and neighbouring parts of Kildare, Carlow, Offaly and Cork.

The Tellus survey collects geochemical and geophysical data on rocks, soil and water across Ireland.

The aircraft will fly at a low level of 60metres over rural areas , rising to 240metres over urban areas.

The sound of the plane is similar to that of a passing lorry andit may startle sensitive livestock, such as horses, pedigree cattle, sheep-in-lamb and poultry flocks.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!