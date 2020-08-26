The Tellus Survey Is Returning To Kildare.

Tellus Survey is returning to Co. Kildare.

The low-flying survey aircraft is due to commence its next surveying phase across Counties Laois, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford, and neighbouring parts of Kildare, Carlow, Offaly and Cork.

The Tellus survey collects geochemical and geophysical data on rocks, soil and water across Ireland.

The aircraft will fly at a low level of 60metres over rural areas , rising to 240metres over urban areas.

The sound of the plane is similar to that of a passing lorry andit may startle sensitive livestock, such as horses, pedigree cattle, sheep-in-lamb and poultry flocks.