The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Soon To Be Vacant Maynooth School Building Should Be Put To Community Use.

: 08/26/2020 - 15:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
blackboard_abc_books_maths_pixabay.jpeg

A councillor says the soon to be vacant Maynooth Post Primary School building should be put to community use.

The school's new home, as part of the Maynooth Education Campus on the Moyglare Road, will be ready soon.

The orginal 1,000 pupil building, owned by KWETB, will become largely vacant, bar a small number of Gaelcholáiste pupils.

Labour Cllr, Angela Feeney, says it can be considered for a host of community uses.

wedangela.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Cllr. Feeney's motion on future use for the premises will be debated at the September meeting of the Clane Maynooth MD.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!