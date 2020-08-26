Listen: Soon To Be Vacant Maynooth School Building Should Be Put To Community Use.

A councillor says the soon to be vacant Maynooth Post Primary School building should be put to community use.

The school's new home, as part of the Maynooth Education Campus on the Moyglare Road, will be ready soon.

The orginal 1,000 pupil building, owned by KWETB, will become largely vacant, bar a small number of Gaelcholáiste pupils.

Labour Cllr, Angela Feeney, says it can be considered for a host of community uses.

Cllr. Feeney's motion on future use for the premises will be debated at the September meeting of the Clane Maynooth MD.

