Listen: Modelling Advisory Group Chair Says Mask Evidence Is Strong, But More Research Welcome.

Teachers are calling for absolute clarity around the use of face coverings among children over the age of six.

It's after the World Health Organisation changed its advice on Saturday.

It says those aged between six and 11 should wear a face mask on a "risk based approach".

The Chair of NPHET's Modelling Advisory Group says more research on the effectiveness of masks would be welcome.

However Professor Philip Nolan, who is also President of Maynooth University, believes the existing evidence is quite strong.

