The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Up To 600 Jobs To Go At Gatwick Airport.

: 08/26/2020 - 15:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
plane_on_runway_stylised_pexels.jpeg

Up to 600 jobs are going to be axed at London's Gatwick Airport.

Bosses say the decision to cut 24 percent of the workforce has been taken as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

The UK's second busiest airport has only been operating around a fifth of last year's flights.
 

 

Stock image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!