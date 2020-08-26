Listen: Taoiseach Says Changing Narrative Around Hogan Trip A Significant Difficulty.

The Taoiseach says the changing narrative surrounding Phil Hogan’s trip to Ireland has been a significant difficulty.

It was revealed yesterday that he visited Kildare 4 times between July 31st and August 21st.

The EU Commission President is considering the future of the trade Commissioner in the wake of the Golfgate scandal

Micheál Martin says Phil Hogan has undermined public health confidence.

But despite being asked by reporters several times, the Taoiseach wouldn’t be drawn on whether he should resign.

File image: Phil Hogan/RollingNews