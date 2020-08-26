The Night Shift

Kildare TD Welcomes Opening Of DART Extension Consultation.

08/26/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare North TD is welcoming the opening of a public consultation on the DART extension to Maynooth.

Minister Eamon Ryan has opened the first round of consultation on the project, which will run on the Kildare and M3 Parkway lines.

Irish Rail is also planning to run 15 trains there within four years, as opposed to the current 7.

Construction is due to begin in 2022 and it's hoped that will be finished by 2024.

Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North, James Lawless says, however, that “I will continue to work hard to try and have the lines extended to meet the needs of people in Sallins and Kilcock. The DART+ Programme will enhance regional heavy rail access to and from the city centre supported by increased frequencies, especially during peak hours,”

 

