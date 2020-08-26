The Night Shift

Leaving Cert. Written Exams Will Begin On November 16th.

: 08/26/2020 - 16:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
exams_exam_hall_full_of_students_rollingnews.jpg

It's been confirmed the Leaving Cert written exams will take place from Monday the 16th of November.

They were postponed in May because of the pandemic - with calculated grades being offered to students instead.

They'll still have the option to sit a written paper - and take whichever mark is higher.

Students in most subjects will be graded solely based on their written paper.

Minister Norma Foley says it's not practical to examine oral or practical elements of some courses - or try to complete unfinished coursework.

The exams will be scheduled for evenings or weekends.

 

File image: RollingNews

