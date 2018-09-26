Angela Feeney To Contest Local Elections For Labour In Maynooth MD.

Angela Feeney has been selected as the Labour Candidate for the Maynooth Local Electoral Area in the Local Elections to be held next May.

The Selection Convention took place last night in the Glenroyal Hotel.

Ms. Feeney, whose selection was unanimous, is Head of the School of Business and Humanities at the Institute of Technology in Tallaght

Sitting Cllr., John McGinely, will not seek re-election

Image: l-r: Cllr. John McGinely, Angela Feeney and Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg.