Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Education Minister Poised To Address ETBI Conference In Kildare.

: 09/26/2018 - 12:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
richard_bruton_may_15_2017_crackdown_on_essay_mills.jpg

The Minister for Education is to address the Education and Training Boards Ireland annual conference in Kildare.

Representatives of all 16 ETBIs are attending the two day event, at the Kilashee House Hotel, beginning tomorrow.

Officials from Richard Bruton's department, and the Dept. of Children and Youth Affairs, are also to attend.

Nessa White is General Secretary of EBTIs.

Speaking to Kildare Today, she outlines what's expected to top the agenda at the conference.

wedetbi.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Richard Bruton/RollingNews.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!