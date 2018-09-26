Listen: Education Minister Poised To Address ETBI Conference In Kildare.

The Minister for Education is to address the Education and Training Boards Ireland annual conference in Kildare.

Representatives of all 16 ETBIs are attending the two day event, at the Kilashee House Hotel, beginning tomorrow.

Officials from Richard Bruton's department, and the Dept. of Children and Youth Affairs, are also to attend.

Nessa White is General Secretary of EBTIs.

Speaking to Kildare Today, she outlines what's expected to top the agenda at the conference.

File image: Richard Bruton/RollingNews.