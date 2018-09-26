Gardai Seek Information On Silver Audi In Nurney Burglary Inquiries.

Gardai are seeking information on a silver Audi as part of their investigations in to two possibily linked burglaries in the wider Nurney area.

Both occurred overnight on September 19th and 20th.

In the first, in Ballyadams, thieves broke through the front door of a home, took property, and damaged and removed the CCTV system.

In the second in Narraghmore, a householder disturbed a group of men as they attempted to gain entry through the front door.

They fled in a waiting silver Audi, which gardai says has a loud, and distinctive, exhaust.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardai at Athy on 059-8634210.