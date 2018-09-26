Listen: Houses Of The Oireachtas Become 1st Parliament In The World To Offer Internships For People With Intellectual Disabilities.

Ireland's Houses of the Oireachtas has become the first parliament in the world to launch an internship programme for people with intellectual disabilities.

Its in tandem with Kildare's KARE and WALK .

The Oireachtas Work and Learn Programme will see 10 young people with intellectual disabilities placed across a variety of Houses of the Oireachtas Service offices, where they will gain valuable work experience.

Its a year long internship.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Sean O'Fearghail, is Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil.