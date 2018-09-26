Kildare Focus

High Court Hears Allegations That SEC Is Failing To Provide Effective Leaving Cert. Appeals Process.

09/26/2018
Ciara Plunkett
high_court_ireland.jpg

The High Court's heard an allegation that the State Examination Commission is failing to provide Leaving Cert Students with an effective appeals process.

18 year old Rebecca Carter from Castlebridge Co Wexford has brought a case against the SEC over what she says is a clerical error between the totting up of marks in a script and the grade she was awarded.

Her counsel's arguing that a simple rectification process should be applied and that the lengthy appeals process she's being subjected to is preventing her from starting her college course this year.

A decision will not be made until mid October, while registration for her chosen course of veterinary medicine in UCD closes on the 30th of September.

Counsel for the SEC is arguing that once an examiner has to look inside a script it cannot be considered a clerical error and that the issue is more complex than the applicant is suggesting.

Counsel for the SEC has also rejected the assertion by the applicant's counsel that a "monkey with a calculator" could complete the rectification process.

