Harris Says It Was Always His Intention To Include Cancer Warnings On Alcohol Labels.

The Health Minister says it was always the intention to include cancer warnings on alcohol labels.

There were reports that Simon Harris was to drop the proposal from the Public Alcohol Bill on the grounds that it would damage the alcohol industry.

But speaking this morning, Simon Harris said that it will be included in the legislation which is due back before the Dail this evening.

Minister Harris says they will use the same model they did for labeling tobacco products:

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews.