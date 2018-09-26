Govt. Asked To Suspend Any Changes To Carbon Tax On Solid Fuel For 3 Years.

The government is being called on to suspend any changes to the carbon tax on solid fuel for at least the next 3 years.

The Solid Fuel Trade Group says any increase would be detrimental to over 600 thousand people who rely on coal and briquettes to heat their home.

Companies currently pay 20 euro per tonne of carbon they produce, but the chairman of the Climate Change Advisory Council is advising this tax be increased to 30 euro.

Eddie Scaife Chief Executive of the SFTG, agrees that the environment should be protected, but feels they're already playing their part:

