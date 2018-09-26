The Night Shift

Tenders For Construction Of €65M State Forensics Lab. In Kildare To Be Invited Within Three Months.

: 09/26/2018 - 17:08
Author: Ciara Plunkett
state_lab_backweston_celbridge.jpg

Tenders for construction of the €66 million State Forensics Lab. in Kildare are expected to be invited within the next three months.

It is to be constructed on the state's campus at Backweston, Celbridge.

The main building constractors have already been shortlist.

6 contractors have expressed interested in tendering for specialist work; and these expressions are being evaluated.

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, has been informed by the Minister that "
Tenders for the project will be invited in Quarter 4 of 2018, actual Construction should commence in Summer 2019, with completion before the end of 2021."

 

File image: State campus, Backweston.

