The Department of Education says it has no intention of banning schools from having vending machines.

Tackling childhood obesity was the focus of a meeting of the Joint Committee on Children and Youth Affairs today.

It was revealed that 27 per cent of secondary schools have vending machines, with many using them to supplement their income.

Chair of the Committee, Senator Catherine Noone didn't accept the Department's position that it was a matter for individual schools to decide.

Stock image.