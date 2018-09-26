President Michael D Higgins has launched his campaign for re-election.

The incumbent has rejected questions about whether his age is an issue in the election saying it should be about someone's cognitive ability.

He also defended the 317,000 allowance made to the office of President to fund Áras events, saying he never sees any of it and it is in the power of the Oireachtas to change it.

Mr Higgins says he'll participate in as many debates during the campaign as possible.

He also said he has a yoga teacher which is helping him to feel young and have more energy than he did in 2011.

