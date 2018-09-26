Govt. Called On To Host Forum On Sexual Assault & Consent.

There's calls for a government forum to discuss the issues of sexual assault and consent.

It's after three students in Cork reported being raped in the first few weeks of the college year with more reports of incidents nationwide.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has encouraged young women to report incidents of sexual assault.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre has noted that there are barriers to reporting sexually based crime to the authorities.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says real solutions to the problem need to be found:

