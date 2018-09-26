The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Govt. Called On To Host Forum On Sexual Assault & Consent.

: 09/26/2018 - 17:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dail_chamber.jpg

There's calls for a government forum to discuss the issues of sexual assault and consent. 

It's after three students in Cork reported being raped in the first few weeks of the college year with more reports of incidents nationwide.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has encouraged young women to report incidents of sexual assault.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre has noted that there are barriers to reporting sexually based crime to the authorities.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says real solutions to the problem need to be found:
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!